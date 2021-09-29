Amazon has recently announced several new products that are focused on security. The company has added new devices that will help you control everything that happens in and around your house. We saw a new Ring Alarm Pro, the Ring Always Home Cam, Blink Video Doorbell, and the Blink Outdoor + Floodlight camera kit, but that’s not all, as we also saw the announcement of a new service called Ring Virtual Security Guard.

The Ring Alarm Pro Security Kit comes with eight components that will offer whole-home protection when combined. This package features reliable WiFi and advanced network security with a built-in eero router and backup internet that will have you covered 24/7. It also includes motion-detecting sensors, one Alarm Pro Base Station, one keypad, and four Contact Sensors for your doors or windows, as well as one Alarm Range Extender. You will also be able to control, arm, and disarm this device with your voice. Plus, you will also get alerts with Alexa Guard that will alert you when it detects the sound of broken glass or other alarms.

The Ring Always Home Cam is another excellent way to keep an eye on everything that goes on in your home. This indoor flying cam with multiple perspectives and custom flight paths. This camera will glide through your home to let you see everything you need to check. Its 1440×1440 HD video with built-in LED will light up the way in case you need to record at night or in dim environments. You will also be able to control and gain access to all this information with the Ring app, and if your Ring Alarm goes off, your Always Home Cam will automatically fly to see what’s going on.

The Blink Video Doorbell was also announced today, and it will allow you to answer your door no matter where you are. It features a 1080p HD day and infrared night video camera and two-way audio. Plus, it will also provide long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, motion detection alerts, and more. The Blink Outdoor + Floodlight camera is a wireless battery-powered HD floodlight mount and smart security camera with motion detection that will also allow you to see, hear, and speak with visitors, expected or unexpected.

Finally, Virtual Security Guard is a new subscription service that will help you to keep an eye on your home when you’re on vacation, sleeping, or just in a place with horrible reception. This service comes thanks to cooperation with industry-leading monitoring company Rapid Response. In other words, you will have other people taking care of the well-being of your home and your belongings. And don’t worry, it’s not like you’re going to have a random stranger watching your cameras all the time. Amazon also took the time to think about your privacy.

Virtual Security Guard includes the following features and safeguards:

– The service is only activated for the cameras you choose, when you want it. Cameras are opted-out of virtual monitoring by default, and you choose the cameras you want enrolled.

– Modes ensure privacy. Your Ring Alarm must be set to Home or Away Mode in order for agents to monitor motion events. Agents are never able to view your cameras unless you have enabled virtual monitoring.

– Agents are only able to view videos in real-time as part of Live View when a motion event is triggered on an enrolled camera, and cannot download, save, or share any videos.

– If you have Privacy Zones set up on an enrolled camera, these zones are respected and are not viewable by the agents.

Additionally, you will see an indicator in the Ring app so you always know when Virtual Security Guard is on, and which videos were reviewed by Rapid Response agents.