Amazon has updated its lineup of dirt-cheap Fire HD 8 tablets by giving them a sleeker look, packing more RAM and storage, a faster processor, and at long last, a USB Type-C port. The company has launched a total of three new tablets: Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

The new Fire HD 8 tablets feature an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800 pixels) display and are powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz that is claimed to offer a 30 percent performance gain. The standard Fire HD 8 and its Kids Edition pack 2GB of RAM, while the Fire HD 8 Plus comes equipped with 3 gigs of RAM.

As for storage, you can choose between 32GB and 64GB variants and can further expand it up to 1TB with a microSD card. Amazon is touting 12 hours of battery life and has fitted its new tablet lineup with a USB Type-C port. However, the HD 8 Plus also offers support for wireless charging with the bundled charging dock.

Amazon’s vanilla Fire HD 8 tablet costs $89.99 and is now up for pre-orders in White, Black, Twilight Blue, and Plum colors. The Fire HD 8 Plus is priced at $109.99, while the bundle with Amazon’s Wireless Charging Dock will set you back by $139.99 in the US. As for the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, it carries a price tag of $139.99 and is now available to pre-order, with shipments set to begin June 3 onwards.

