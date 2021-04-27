Amazon has introduced an updated line-up of its affordable tablets – the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus. The company has tweaked the aesthetics and has also upgraded the internal hardware of its new tablets this year, and is also giving them a productivity boost as well. Broadly speaking, the e-commerce giant claims that the new devices are slimmer, faster, lighter, and pack a brighter display as well.

The productivity bundle with a keyboard case and Microsoft 365 subscription costs $219.99

Starting with the Fire HD 10, it comes equipped with an unspecified octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM (up 50% from its predecessor) and 32/64 GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Over at the front, you’ll find a 10.1-inch FHD display that is said to be 10% brighter, more durable due to a layer of aluminosilicate glass on top, and surrounded by slimmer bezels.

The battery inside is said to last up to 12 hours of web browsing and video watching. The Fire HD 10 comes armed with a 2MP front camera and adds support for split-screen multitasking for apps like Messenger, Prime Video, and One Note to name a few. It starts at $149.99 and is now up for pre-orders in an assortment of color options that include Lavender, Black, Denim, and Olive.

Amazon is also offering a Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle that includes the tablet, a magnetically detachable keyboard case made by Fintie, and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 service that offers access to Office apps and 1TB of cloud storage. The Productivity Bundle starts at $219.99 and is available for both the Fire HD 10 and its Plus model.

Talking about the Fire HD 10 Plus model, it will set you back by at least $179.99 right now. For that extra $30, it adds another gig of RAM (for a total of 4GB), support for wireless charging, and rocks a soft-touch slate finish on the rear panel. Amazon has also launched a wireless charging dock made in collaboration with Anker that costs $49.99 a pop and can be purchased as part of a separate bundle. There are also accessory cases that will be available in black, lavender, haze, deep sea blue, and olive green colors. All the tablets and accessories will start shipping May 26 onward.