amazon fire hd10 tablet title

Amazon has introduced an updated line-up of its affordable tablets – the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus. The company has tweaked the aesthetics and has also upgraded the internal hardware of its new tablets this year, and is also giving them a productivity boost as well. Broadly speaking, the e-commerce giant claims that the new devices are slimmer, faster, lighter, and pack a brighter display as well.

The productivity bundle with a keyboard case and Microsoft 365 subscription costs $219.99

Starting with the Fire HD 10, it comes equipped with an unspecified octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM (up 50% from its predecessor) and 32/64 GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Over at the front, you’ll find a 10.1-inch FHD display that is said to be 10% brighter, more durable due to a layer of aluminosilicate glass on top, and surrounded by slimmer bezels.

amazon fire hd10 tablet in hand

The battery inside is said to last up to 12 hours of web browsing and video watching. The Fire HD 10 comes armed with a 2MP front camera and adds support for split-screen multitasking for apps like Messenger, Prime Video, and One Note to name a few. It starts at $149.99 and is now up for pre-orders in an assortment of color options that include Lavender, Black, Denim, and Olive.

Amazon Fire HD 10 keyboard case

Amazon is also offering a Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle that includes the tablet, a magnetically detachable keyboard case made by Fintie, and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 service that offers access to Office apps and 1TB of cloud storage. The Productivity Bundle starts at $219.99 and is available for both the Fire HD 10 and its Plus model.

amazon fire hd10 charging dock accessory

Talking about the Fire HD 10 Plus model, it will set you back by at least $179.99 right now. For that extra $30, it adds another gig of RAM (for a total of 4GB), support for wireless charging, and rocks a soft-touch slate finish on the rear panel. Amazon has also launched a wireless charging dock made in collaboration with Anker that costs $49.99 a pop and can be purchased as part of a separate bundle. There are also accessory cases that will be available in black, lavender, haze, deep sea blue, and olive green colors. All the tablets and accessories will start shipping May 26 onward.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
Zenfone 7 Pro
ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini appears on Geekbench ahead of launch
The ASUS Zenfone 8 Mini could feature a 5.92-inch OLED display, which will make it one of the most compact Android flagships on the market.
Video Capture MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review
Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro is up to $199 off! More deals are also available
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, featuring the latest M1 MacBook Pro with a $199 discount, the 10.9-inch iPad Air, and more on sale
Apple April event
Apple Spring 2021 iPad event: here’s what to expect
If rumors are to be believed, Apple is working on the next-gen AirPods Pro and could introduce it at its Spring Loaded iPad Pro event.