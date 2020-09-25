Aside from its orb-shaped new Echo smart speakers, Amazon has also given the Echo Show smart display a huge design makeover. The 3rd gen Echo Show 10 takes some inspiration from Nest Hub when it comes to design, but it has an impressive trick hidden up its sleeve – a rotating 10-inch HD display. The device relies on computer vision and audio-based localization to detect the movement of users. So, if you are moving around the room during a video call or while watching a video, the display rotates as well, while the 13MP camera zooms on you to keep you in the focus.

And in case you don’t want the display to track you, it can be done by simply flicking off the dedicated camera shutter button. Or, you can just say, “Alexa, turn off motion.” Amazon says the Echo Show 10 relies on a brushless motor that is completely silent, so you won’t hear moving parts as the display rotates. However, it is not just the display that makes angular adjustments, as the audio assembly (which consists of dual front-firing speakers and a woofer) also move around to provide a directional audio output that also adjusts itself according to the room acoustics.

Turn the Echo Show 10 into a surveillance camera

Also, if you opt for Amazon’s new Alexa Guard service, enabling the Away Mode will turn the Echo Show 10 into a remote smart camera that can relay live 360-degree footage of its surroundings. It will also notify you when it detects motion and will instantly show a live feed of the action on another Echo Show or a smartphone via the Alexa app.

Echo Show 10 brings Netflix support… finally!

Another huge change coming with the Echo Show 10 is that Amazon’s smart display will finally support Netflix. What this means is you can enjoy Netflix’s vast library of content on the Echo Show 10. This has been one of the most highly demanded features, and so far, the reason behind its absence has been perplexing.

The device comes equipped with the new AZ1 Neural Edge processor that relies on on-device natural language processing to make Alexa even more responsive. The Echo Show 10 is priced at $249.99 and comes in Charcoal and Glacier White colors. It will be up for grabs in the holiday season.