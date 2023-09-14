Amazon’s latest offers will get you massive savings on one of its most affordable smart Echo speakers, as the Echo Pop is now up for grabs at $23 thanks to a massive 43 percent discount. This Alexa-enabled smart speaker normally sells for $40, meaning you score $17 in instant savings.

We have excellent news for those who are flirting with the idea of getting a smart speaker for their homes, as Amazon’s Echo Pop is now selling for just $23 on two of its four different color options. This $17 price drop is only available on the Lavender Bloom and the Midnight Teal variants, as the Charcoal and Glacier White versions are still selling for $40.

The Echo Pop is perfect for smaller spaces and bedrooms, as it will deliver decent sound while still being able to blend with the decoration. You will also be able to control your music and smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa, and it also comes with multiple layers of privacy controls to keep your information safe from other people. You will also be able to connect your new Echo Pop to other Echo devices to give a better audio experience and believe me, it’s definitely worth it.

You can also consider other great deals applied to the Bose TV Speaker that now sells for $219, thanks to a 22 percent discount. This soundbar is excellent for your TV as it supports Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC connectivity. And if you’re in the market for a higher-end alternative, I also suggest you check out Bose’s Smart Soundbar 600, which comes with Dolby Atmos and a $50 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $449.