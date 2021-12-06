Amazon’s M1-powered Macs are on sale right now

We start today’s deals with Apple’s first M1 Macs that launched just over a year ago when the company decided to stop using Intel processors on its devices. This new path has made Apple achieve fantastic performance and battery life on its latest laptops, so check them out as they see incredible savings. First up, we have the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro that is currently receiving a $249 discount. This means that you can pick up a new laptop for $1,250 on its Space Gray color option. This will get you the 512GB storage model with 8GB RAM getting a $150 discount on the product’s landing page, while the $99 extra savings will be applied at checkout.

If you are interested in the 256GB storage variant, you will find it starting at $1,199 after a $100 discount on any of its two different color options. This variant also includes 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, and 20-hour battery life.

If you don’t need that much power, you can also opt for the M1-powered MacBook Air that is seeing a $99 discount on its 256GB storage model. In other words, you can get your new, thin, and light MacBook Air for $900 on Silver or Space Gray, as the Gold color variant is currently unavailable. The 512GB storage model is getting better savings, as you can pick it up for $1,100 after a $149 discount. And the best part is that this model is available in every color option. It features 8GB RAM, Touch ID, a backlit keyboard, and other great features.

Finally, the 2020 Apple Mac mini is receiving a $149 discount, which means you can purchase the 512GB storage model for $760. Unfortunately, this option will have you buying a monitor and the necessary peripherals to get your Mac working.

Any of these amazing devices will look stunning on the WORKPRO 48-Inch Foldable Workbench that is available for just $70 after a $69 discount at Walmart. You will also find savings on the ZEUSLAP P15A 15.6 Inch Portable Monitor that sells for $144 after a $54 discount.