Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with the fourth generation of Amazon’s Echo smart speakers. First up, the regular Echo that features premium sound, Alexa built-in, and more is currently selling for $60 after receiving a $40 discount on any of its three different color options, including Charcoal, Twilight Blue, or Glacier White. You can also opt for the smaller Gen-4 Echo dot currently available for $30 after a $20 discount. And remember that having more than one of these tiny smart speakers will get you stereo sound, as they will connect to give you a better sound experience.

The Echo Dot is also available with an incorporated clock, and you can purchase yours for $35. This means that you can purchase one and save $25 from its regular $60 price tag, and things get better when you choose to bundle your new Echo Dots with an Amazon Echo, as you can get the larger Echo with two smaller Echo Dot speakers for $120, and this option will score you $80 savings. You can also pick up the Echo Sub plus two Echo Dot smart speakers for $190, which will help you save $40.

Gen-4 Amazon Echo Echo Bundle Echo Dot with Clock

If you want a more affordable option, you can consider picking up the previous generation Echo Dot that was released back in 2018. This model is still available for purchase, and you can get yours for just $20 after a 50 percent discount. And since we’re already looking for more options to consider, you can check out the Apple HomePod mini that is currently seeing a $20 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $80 at Target. Finally, we have also found LyxPro’s Electric Guitar Amp 20 Watt Amplifier, which is not a smart speaker but will help you practice your guitar skills. Again, you can get one for $40 after a 20 percent discount, but you will have to think fast if you want this amp or the HomePod mini, as both these products will revert to their original pricing at midnight.