Amazon sells some of the best smart home products you can get to make your house smarter, and one of the best additions you can get for your smart home has just gotten better, as the newly refreshed version of the Echo Show 8 is now available for just $90 thanks to a huge 40 percent discount.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $90 $150 Save $60 The Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) comes with the new and improved Alexa AI assistant, a new design, a new and more powerful processor, spatial audio, and a built-in smart home hub that lets you interact with smart devices, get weather information, and so much more. $90 at Amazon

The latest iteration of the Echo Show 8 was released in September last year, meaning that it has less than five months on the market, and it’s already starting to see crazy price cuts. This makes the gen-3 Echo Show 8 a must-have smart device, especially if you’re already in love with Amazon’s ecosystem and own several Alexa-enabled devices, as it will be the perfect addition to any room. It launched with a $150 price tag, but you can get yours for just $90, which translates to $60 in instant savings.

This model arrives with Spatial Audio, an integrated Smart Home Hub, and Alexa, which means that you can tell your smart display to control your smart lights, the temperature, your robot vacuum, the TV, and more. You can ask Alexa to stream your favorite content, as it supports the best streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Indeed, you won’t get amazing 4K image quality, but you will enjoy your content on an 8-inch FD touchscreen that will also be great for video calls.

You can also choose to pay $100 more and go for the Google Nest Hub Max, as it now sells for $190 with $40 off. This smart display with Google Assistant is another excellent option to control your smart home. It comes with a larger 10-inch HD display, powerful audio, and other cool features, making it an excellent alternative to the Echo Show 8 if you’re willing to pay more.