Amazon’s second-generation Echo Show 5 was launched in June 2021, which means it has more than a year on the market. It arrived with an $85 price tag, a 5.5-inch display with 960 x 480 resolution, a 2MP primary camera, and other nice features that made it a more affordable option for those who wanted to experience the benefits of having a smart display. And now, the gen-2 Echo Show 5 is even more affordable thanks to the latest offer.

It seems that Amazon wants to get rid of its existing Echo Show 5 stock, as the company is now selling this smart display for just $40 after giving it an insane 53 percent discount. This product usually costs $85, meaning you can score $45 in savings. You can also choose to add a stand to go with your new Echo Show 5, which will get you this cool bundle for $62 after a $43 discount.

Echo Show 5 Gen 2 The Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less. View at Amazon

Suppose you want a larger display. In that case, I suggest you check out the first-generation Echo Show 8, which now sells for $65 after picking up a 41 percent discount. This model has an 8-inch HD display, so you will get a larger display to watch your favorite content. You also get Alexa built-in, which means you can control your smart home with voice commands.

And suppose you want to take full advantage of these smart displays. In that case, I also suggest you check out the latest deals on eufy’s Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera, which now sells for $160 after a $40 discount, the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which sells for $99 after a 24 percent discount, or the Kasa Smart Security Camera for Baby monitor that sells for just $23 after the latest $7 discount, as all of these cameras will stream live content to your new smart display, or your smartphone.