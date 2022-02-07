Amazon’s latest Echo products, Fire TV and more are on sale

You can currently save big bucks on Amazon’s best products, starting with its Echo and Echo Show lineups. First up, we have the fourth generation Echo that is currently receiving a 20 percent discount that will help you purchase your new smart speaker for $80. This model is available in three different color options, and the best part is that you can also save an extra 25 percent with an eligible trade-in. You can also check the smaller Echo Dot smart speaker that is also receiving a 20 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $40 after scoring a $10 discount. If you go for the Echo Dot with an integrated clock, you will end up paying $45, but this will also get you $15 savings that represent a 25 percent discount.

You can also get your Echo + Echo Dot bundle available for $160 after scoring a $40 discount. This will get you one large Echo and two smaller Echo Dot speakers to fill your rooms with amazing sound. And if you’re looking for a smart speaker for your kids, you n can get the fourth generation Echo Dot Kids with parental controls for $45 and score $15 savings. Finally, you can also take Alexa along for a ride with Echo Auto, which now sells for $20 and score $30 savings.

Moving on to smart displays, you will be able to purchase the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $90 after getting a 31 percent discount. This will get you a new smart display with an 8-inch HD touchscreen, a stay-in-frame feature that will help you keep centered when making video calls with your friends and family. It will also make your life easier as it will help you control all your smart devices compatible with Alexa. You can also check out the smaller Echo Show 5 selling for as low as $40 when you use code 40SHOW5 at checkout. If you don’t, you will still manage to get $25 savings, so you would end up paying $60 for your device.

Echo Echo Show 8 Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Finally, you will also find incredible savings on the latest Fire TV products, starting with the Fire TV Cube that costs $70 after scoring a $50 discount representing 42 percent savings. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is receiving a $10 discount to help you get your new Wi-Fi 6 enabled streaming stick for just $45. The famous Fire TV Stick 4K goes for $30 after a $20 discount, and if you don’t have a Wi-Fi 6 router, this will be perfect for your home. And if you’re looking for the best option for those on a tight budget, you can choose the regular Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Stick Lite for $25 and $20, respectively.