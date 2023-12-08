Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new fifth-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for just $23 after receiving a huge 54 percent discount. This small but mighty smart speaker normally sells for $50, which means you can take one home and score $27 in instant savings.

Amazon’s fifth generation Echo Dot was released just over a year ago, and it is still one of the best smart speakers you can get on the market, as it will deliver outstanding room-filling sound and tons of other excellent features for a very affordable price tag. It arrives in three different color options that will complement your decor, and it will give you an improved audio experience with better vocals, deeper bass, and better room-filling sound.

The Echo Dot Gen-5 will also add up to 1,000 sq ft of WiFi coverage and deliver up to 100Mbps speeds when paired with a compatible eero network. And still, one of the best features that comes with an Echo smart speaker is that you get Alexa built-in, which means you will be able to control your smart home with simple voice commands, as well as connect your speakers to your TV or to each other for an outstanding audio experience.

Suppose you want your new Echo Dot with an integrated clock. In that case, you will be best off with the Echo Dot with clock, now selling for $40 with $20 off. Or get one for your kids for $28, thanks to an insane 53 percent discount. Finally, you can also add more power to your audio configuration with the 4th generation Echo smart speaker, selling for $60 with 40 percent savings.