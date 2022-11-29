Take advantage of Amazon's latest deals, where you will find the second generation Echo Buds and other great wireless earbuds on sale

Amazon’s latest deals will give you huge savings on the second-generation Echo Buds wireless earbuds, as you can pick up a pair for just $90. These amazing wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation and Alexa built-in usually sell for $140, meaning you can pick up a new pair and still save $50 on your purchase.

The Echo Buds gen-2 arrive with a wireless charging case in two different color options, dynamic audio, premium speakers to deliver crisp, balanced sound, a compact and comfortable design that also makes them sweat resistant, a long-lasting battery that will provide up to 15 hours of battery life with the charging case, or 5 hours of non-stop music playback per charge.

Suppose you’re looking for more alternatives. In that case, you can check out Sony’s WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds that now sell for $228 after scoring a 19 percent discount, representing $52 savings for anyone interested in picking up a pair. In addition, these great earbuds will deliver exceptional sound quality with an Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec, crystal clear calls, an IPX4 rating, which makes them water resistant, and up to 8 hours of listening time with noise canceling.

Echo Buds Amazon Echo Buds feature the company’s new Active Noise Cancellation technology that cancels twice as much noise as the first generation. They use inner and outer microphones to intelligently estimate sound pressure in your eardrum to generate the inverse signal to cancel out unwanted noise. See at Amazon

Suppose that’s still too much for your bank account. In that case, you can also opt for the more budget-friendly Phiaton Bonobuds True Wireless Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, which are now available for just $60 on any of its three different color options. These earbuds arrive with hybrid noise cancelation, Ambient Mode to help you hear what goes on around you, water resistance, quick charge capabilities, up to 20 hours of battery life, and 14 percent savings.

And, of course, we must also include Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are currently available for $249 after receiving a $50 discount on both their Triple Black and Soapstone color options. These are also packed with noise-canceling features, quick charge, a long-lasting battery, and other great features.