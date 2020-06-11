The Kindle Paperwhite has so far been available in two colors only – the classic Black and a Twilight Blue shade. Amazon has now quietly added two new colors to mix – Sage and Plum, and they look really cool in an understated fashion. And thankfully, Amazon is not charging you extra for the new paintjob.

Kindle Paperwhite’s Sage color has a mint green appearance, while the Plum version looks more like a deeper shade of lavender with a reddish undertone. But do keep in mind that irrespective of the color you pick, the bezels on the front are still black. The device is currently available in a choice of two storage variants – 8GB and 32GB.

After applying a special discount, the 8GB version of the Kindle Paperwhite costs $129.99, while the 32GB model will set you back by $159.99. Amazon is also bundling in three months of free Kindle Unlimited subscription. As for the specs, you get a 6-inch glare-free display with a pixel density of 300ppi and a splash-proof build.

Via: TheDigitalReader