Amazon’s smallest and most affordable Echo smart speaker is getting a huge discount, as you can now pick up a new 5th generation Echo Dot for just $35 thanks to a 30 percent discount, which translates to $15 instant savings. The small but mighty and powerful Echo dot delivers outstanding sound in a compact form factor, but it gets even better when you take two of them home, as you can pair them to experience stereo sound.

The fifth generation Echo Dot smart speaker was released in October 2022, which means it has less than six months on the market, and it’s Amazon’s best-sounding Echo Dot yet, as it will get you more precise vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound in any room. You can also play your favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more via Bluetooth or throughout your home. And the best part is that you get all the features that come with Alexa, meaning you can control any Alexa-compatible device, which includes smart TVs, robot vacuums, lights, and more.

You can also score $15 savings on the Echo Dot with clock, now selling for $45. You get the same outstanding features as the base model, but you also get an improved LED display that shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles, and more. And if you’re interested in getting a more affordable alternative, remember that you can also go for the gen-3 Echo Dot, which sells for just $20 after a massive 50 percent discount.