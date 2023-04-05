Smart speakers are, without a doubt, the first step towards having a smart home, as they help you to control your lights, TVs, and more. Indeed, there are many options to choose from. Still, Amazon’s latest discounts on its Echo devices will make it harder for you to look any other way, as you can currently pick up a new 4th generation Echo smart speaker for just $65, thanks to a 35 percent discount. This option usually costs $100, meaning you can enjoy premium sound, Alexa support, and $35 instant savings.

Amazon’s 4th generation Echo delivers premium, rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. It also supports lossless HD audio on select streaming services, voice control for your music, and a built-in hub to control compatible lights, locks, sensors, robot vacuums, security cameras, and more with your voice.

Of course, you will need more than one smart speaker to enjoy better, fuller sound all over your home, which is why you should use those savings to add a 5th generation Echo Dot to your setup, as it now sells for $40 after receiving a 33 percent discount, translating to $20 savings when you go for the model with a clock, or get the regular version for $35 and save $15 on your purchase.

Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids smart speaker with parental controls is also on sale, and you can get yours for $45 with 25 percent savings. And suppose you’re only interested in getting a powerful new Bluetooth speaker to enjoy your favorite tunes. In that case, you can currently get 34 percent savings on the LG XO3QBK XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Bluetooth Speaker, now selling for $197.