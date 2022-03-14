Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices, Nintendo accessories, and more products are on sale

We keep receiving killer savings from Amazon.com. We have recently spotted cool deals on several Fire TV streaming products, starting the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that currently gets a 27 percent discount. This means that you will be able to pick one up for just $40 after scoring $15 savings. This is basically the same as the Fire TV Stick 4K, but it will deliver faster, more fluid navigation and Wi-Fi 6 support. However, if you don’t care about Wi-Fi 6, you can also purchase a new Fire TV Stick 4K, even though this option sells for $50, and it is currently not on sale.

You should also consider the Fire TV Stick Lite that currently goes for $20 after scoring a $10 discount. The Fire TV Cube is a bit more expensive, but you get a hands-free streaming device. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, but you can operate it via voice commands. The best part is that it is now receiving a massive 42 percent discount, which means that you can purchase one for $70. And if you want, you can also add the Fire TV Blaster to the package to add Alexa voice controls to your current Fire TV streaming devices, and it will only cost you $20 after getting a $15 discount.

We have also found some interesting deals on Nintendo products and accessories. For instance, we have the Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda that sells for $42 after getting a 15 percent discount. This product includes three complete games, The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. In addition, the Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Ergonomic Controller for the Nintendo Switch is receiving a 16 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $51. This will improve your gaming sessions, as those Joycons can be a pain every now and then.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Fire TV Cube Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Other deals feature the PNY 512GB Elite USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Flash Drive that sells for $63 after a $17 discount that represents 22 percent savings. If you want to expand your storage space, you can also consider the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD Extreme Performance Solid State Drive that sells for $132 after an 18 percent discount.