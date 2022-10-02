We keep receiving insane deals on some of Amazon’s best and most popular products, as you can currently score up to 50 percent savings on Fire TV streaming devices and some of the company’s smart TVs. First up, we have the Fire TV 4K, which is now available for $25 after picking up a 50 percent discount. You can get one or get two for the price of one, which may be the best idea, considering that you may have a couple of TVs in your home.

Amazon’s Fire TV stick 4K may be the best option for most homes, as it will deliver vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, amazing home theater audio with Dolby Atmos, and support for the best streaming services on the market, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more. However, you will receive a better experience when you opt for the Fire TV 4K Max, which now sells for $35 after a $20 discount representing 36 percent savings. In addition, this model is faster and more powerful than the Fire TV 4K, as it comes with a better processor for fast and snappy navigation, as well as WiFi 6 support for a better streaming experience.

You can also consider going for the previous generation Fire TV Cube that now sells for $60 after receiving a 50 percent discount, and it is one of the best options for those who want to control their streaming device with their voice, as it will also work as a smart speaker. And if you’re just curious, you can also check out the regular Fire TV Stick that comes with a $20 price tag and $20 savings.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Amazon Fire TV stick 4K will deliver vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, amazing home theater audio with Dolby Atmos, and support for the best streaming services on the market, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more View at Amazon

However, you can also decide to upgrade your TV. In that case, you can consider picking up Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV that starts at $300 after receiving a $70 discount on its 43-inch model. Pay $350 for the 50-inch version, which comes with $120 savings, or go for the largest 55-inch model that’s now going for $230 after receiving a $90 discount. Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV is also on sale, and you can get one for as low as $330 after seeing an $80 discount. However, the best savings come with the 50-inch model, which receives a $110 discount, leaving it up for grabs for $400.