You can save lots of money on some of the best streaming devices in the market. Head over to Amazon.com, and you will find the latest Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for just $35 after receiving a 30 percent discount. Now, savings can go up to 50 percent, meaning that you can get yours for just $25 with an eligible trade-in. This streaming device will turn any TV into a smart Fire TV that allows you to stream your favorite movies and content directly from the web, from your smartphone, tablet, or PC.

The Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that will allow you to control your TV, meaning that you will be able to turn your TV on and off, turn the volume up/down, mute, and ask Alexa to play your favorite shows and movies.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also get the Fire TV Stick Lite, that’s currently getting a 27 percent discount, which means you can get one for $22 with $8 savings. Now, this streaming device also comes with a remote in the box, but it won’t allow you to control your TV. Still, you will be able to stream your favorite content without a problem on any TV you have at home. And if you don’t want to be pressing the Alexa button on your Alexa Voice Remote all of the time, you can get the Fire TV Blaster to add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar.

Finally, if you want the most powerful Fire TV streaming device, you should consider checking out the Fire TV Cube. It sells for $95 after receiving a $25 discount. But you can get an extra 20 percent saving with an eligible trade-in. The Fire TV Cube can also be controlled with voice commands, and you can also ask Alexa to check the weather, turn off the lights, and more. You can also consider grabbing a new Fire TV Recast for $220 after a $60 discount, in case you want to watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show with no monthly fees.

