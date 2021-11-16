Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices and several smart Fire TVs are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com. The latest savings are being applied to the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device that is now available for $35 after a 36 percent discount that translates to $20 savings. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max arrives with WiFi 6 support and more power. It is forty percent more potent than the Fire TV Stick 4K, meaning that it will launch apps faster and provide users with more fluid navigation and smoother 4K streaming. You will also enjoy 4K Ultra HD with content with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio when available.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale, and it’s a quite compelling deal, as you can get two for the price of one, or just grab one for $25, since this option is receiving a 50 percent discount. It doesn’t support WiFi 6, but you will still be able to enjoy your favorite videos, movies, and series on any of your favorite streaming platforms. Suppose you want Amazon’s most powerful streaming device. In that case, you should be looking at the Fire TV Cube that is currently available for $80 after receiving a $40 discount that translates to 33 percent savings to anyone who’s interested in picking one up.

The Fire TV Lite is another great option for those who aren’t too demanding. This device comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that won’t be able to control your TV like the other devices, but you will only have to pay $18 for yours, and you will still be able to keep $12 in your pocket. The Fire TV Recast is also on sale, and you can pick one up with 500GB Storage for $130 after a $100 discount.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device Fire TV Cube

And if you’re looking to get a Smart TV, you can also consider the all-new Amazon Fire TV Omni Series that is now available for purchase at $360 on its 50-inch model after receiving a $150 discount. The Insignia F50 Series Smart 4K is also on sale. You can pick up the 50-inch variant for $380 and score $220 savings. Finally, the Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV arrives with a $530 price tag after receiving a $190 discount on its 65-inch model.