We start today’s deals with one of those products that you don’t know you need until you try one. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K has been one of the best investments I’ve made, as it allows me to give smart Fire TV features to any TV or projector. The best part is that this streaming device has been around for quite a while, making it even more affordable.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K The Fire TV Stick 4K supports cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision, and it's one of the most affordable 4K streaming devices you can get your hands on. It has a powerful chip that enables you to use your favorite apps and streaming services in the highest possible setting. See at Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is now available for just $30 after the latest 40 percent discount, representing $20 instant savings. This excellent streaming device will let you enjoy all your content in vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution, which also arrives with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It also supports the best and most popular streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Crunchy Roll, and more, to make things more interesting. This streaming stick also arrives with an Alexa Voice Remote that will help you launch content with your voice while allowing you to adjust your TV’s volume, which is very convenient.

Another great alternative arrives with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which will give you the same amazing features, but you get WiFi 6 support, better and faster navigation with faster app starts, as it is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV. It’s also a great alternative, considering that it now sells for $35 after a 36 percent discount that will get you the same $20 savings as the Fire TV Stick 4K. And if you want a more affordable option, remember that you can also check out the base model for just $27 with 33 percent savings.

You can also get some interesting savings on the all-new Fire TV Cube, which sells for $125 thanks to an 11 percent discount, representing $15 savings. The best part of this option is that it comes with hands-free Alexa streaming, but you can also get this feature on any of the more affordable options with an Echo Dot, which now sells for just $19.