Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, HyperX gaming peripherals and more devices are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, as you can now purchase your new Fire TV streaming device for as low as $20. First up, the Fire TV Stick 4K receives a $20 discount, which translates to 40 percent savings. This means that you can buy your new Fire TV Stick 4K for just $30. This model will stream your favorite content in 4K, and it also includes the latest Alexa Voice Control Remote that will also control your TV and Dolby Vision support.

You will also find savings on the rest of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices products, as the Fire TV Cube goes for just $70 after scoring a huge $50 discount. This model also comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote, but you will also be able to control this device with your voice if you can’t find your remote control. The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable option, which comes at $20 after getting a $10 discount. And if you already have a couple of Fire TV streaming devices, you can also consider purchasing the Fire TV Blaster that will add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar.

We have also spotted up to 38 percent savings on several HyperX products, where you will be able to purchase a new HyperX Cloud Alpha S for just $80 after a $50 discount. This PC gaming headset features 7.1 Surround Sound, adjustable bass, dual-chamber drivers, memory foam, and a noise-canceling microphone. The HyperX Cloud Flight is also getting a $50 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $90. This wireless option features up to 30 hours of battery life, and you get a detachable noise-canceling microphone, red LED lights, memory foam, and it will work with your favorite gaming console or your PC.

Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Cube HyperX Cloud Flight

The HyperX QuadCast S is now available for $120 after receiving a $40 discount, or you can also consider the HyperX QuadCast condenser gaming microphones. This last option sells for $90, and it will let you save $50 upon purchase. Finally, the HyperX Alloy Origin Mechanical Gaming Keyboard sells for $90 after receiving a $20 discount. However, most of these HyperX will be gone at midnight, so you may want to hurry.