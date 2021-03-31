It’s always nice to come by a couple of deals that will help you improve your home or your way of life. For those looking for an awesome media experience with Alexa support, we find the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with an Alexa Voice Remote for $40 with $10 savings. This little stick will allow you to stream your favorite content to your TV, and it also supports the best streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more.

You can also pair your new Fire TV Stick with a Fire TV Blaster, which is currently selling for $20. This item will add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar via compatible Fire TV and Echo devices, and the best part is that it lets you save $15. Since we’re already talking Amazon products, we must also mention the Fire 7 tablet, which is up for grabs for just $40 with $10 savings on its 16GB storage option.

Next up, we head over to the kitchen area, where we find the Chefman TurboFry Touch 8 Quart Air Fryer selling for $67.49 after a $32.50 discount. This is not necessarily a smart device but features a large viewing window, an advanced display, plus adjustable temperature control to help you start eating healthy. And you can also save on the Lavazza Expert Coffee Bundle Classy Plus All-In-One Machine that’s getting a 25 percent discount when you add the on-page coupon, meaning you can get one for $184.

Finally, you can find several deals on LIFX lighting options. The most affordable option comes as the LIFX Candle White to Warm E12, which can be yours for $25 after getting a $5 discount. This Smart LED Bulb is dimmable, and it is compatible with Alexa, the Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit. We then have the LIFX Color A19 800 lumens selling for $30 and $4.99 savings, but if you want more brightness, you can choose the LIFX Color A19 1100 lumens getting a $10 discount, leaving them at just $40.