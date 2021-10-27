There are many ways to improve your home without having to spend a fortune to start giving baby steps towards a Smart Home. For instance, you don’t need a new and flashy smart TV to watch your favorite shows and movies. Instead, you can start experiencing this by acquiring a rather inexpensive streaming device. For instance, you can consider getting your hands on a new Fire TV Stick 4K that sells for just $35 after a $15 discount, which translates to 30 percent savings for anyone interested. And if you have an eligible device to trade-in, you can get your new Fire TV Stick 4K for as low as $25 with the added 20 percent discount.

Another option to consider is the Apple TV 4K that also receives a 30 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $125. This option is available at Woot, and you can get one before midnight or before they run out of stock. This model comes with 32GB storage space and support for 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. And since we’re already at Woot, you may also want to check out Yamaha’s ATS-2090 36-inch 2.1 Sound Bar that comes with a wireless subwoofer for $240 after a 31 percent discount that will get you $110 savings.

So now you have great quality audio and your favorite shows streaming to your living room TV. Still, things can get better when you set the mood with proper lighting of your home. For example, you can get the Philips Hue White and Color A19 for $44 after a 12 percent discount. And if you’re not interested in color-changing smart bulbs, you can also get the ETekCity Smart LED Light Bulb 4-pack for $31 after a 30 percent discount. If you don’t get to Woot in time to catch this deal, you can also get them for $44 at Amazon.com. Finally, you can also check out the Govee Flow Flus Smart LED Light Bars that are currently getting a $19 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $46.