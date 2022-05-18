Amazon’s Fire TV smart TVs and streaming media devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with great savings from Amazon.com, where you will find a vast selection of Amazon’s Fire TV products on sale, including the latest Omni Series 4K UHD smart tv, streaming media devices, and more.

First up, we have the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV that’s getting up to 40 percent savings when you choose to go for the 65-inch model that now sells for $500 after a $330 discount. You can also get a new Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV starting at just $300 after a $110 discount representing 27 percent savings. But we recommend you browse through the different size options to see which model fits your needs and budget.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Amazon built the Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV was built to deliver a cinematic 4K experience. It strives to do so with its true-to-life picture quality, rich, brilliant colors, and support for 4K Ultra HD content, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

You also get the chance to control your TV and your content hands-free with Alexa, and don’t worry. You don’t need an Alexa Voice remote or an Alexa-enabled smart speaker to do this, as the Omni Series smart TV comes with built-in microphones. You also get support for the latest and best streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV features true-to-life picture quality, rich, brilliant colors, and support for 4K Ultra HD content, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus, and the latest streaming services available.

Suppose your budget is a bit tight and you can’t afford a new smart TV. In that case, you can also consider making your current TV smarter with one of Amazon’s streaming devices, starting with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device that is now available for $45 after seeing an 18 percent discount that will get you $10 savings. This option will be great for those who already own a Wi-Fi-6 enabled router, as it will really make your experience more fluid, and you also get more power, as it is 40 percent faster than the Fire TV Stick 4K.

The Fire TV Stick 4K, on the other hand, is now available for $35 after receiving a 30 percent discount that represents $15 savings. And it’s the perfect option for users who don’t own a router with Wi-Fi-6 support. After the latest discounts, you can also check out the regular Fire TV Stick or the Fire TV Stick Lite, which sell for $25 and $20, respectively. However, the best deal comes with the Fire TV Cube, which now goes for $70 after seeing a 42 percent discount that will help you keep $50 in your pocket.