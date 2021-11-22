Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku and more streaming devices are on sale today

We keep on getting tons of deals thanks to Black Friday. The latest deals come from Amazon, where we have spotted the latest Fire TV streaming devices receiving up to 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your favorite streaming device for half the price, or you can also opt to buy two for the price of one. First up, we have the Amazon Fire TV stick that’s now available for $20 after a $20 discount. This model comes packed with HD streaming quality and an Alexa Voice Remote that will allow you to control your TV without a problem.

If you want 4K resolution, your best option may be the Fire TV 4K that’s also seeing a 50 percent discount, so that you can pick up yours for $25 or grab a pair for $50. This streaming stick will improve your viewing experience, and it also features an Alexa Voice Remote that will allow you to control your devices without having to search for something manually. Finally, the streaming sticks department also includes the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick Lite that sell for $35 and $18, respectively. The most powerful Fire TV Stick is receiving a 20 percent discount, and it will be the perfect choice for anyone who has a Wi-Fi 6 enabled router, but if you just want to stream your favorite content to your TV, you can also get the $12 savings that come with the Lite model that will stream in HD and comes without TV controls, but you also get an Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K Fire TV Stick 4K Max Roku Streaming Stick 4K

If you want more power, you can also opt for the Fire TV Cube that doesn’t feature an Alexa Voice Remote, but it allows you to control your TV and your content with your voice. You get 4K Ultra HD content streaming, a $40 discount that leaves it up for grabs at $80 and more. And you can also pair any of these amazing products with a Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR that comes with 5GB storage for $130 after a $100 discount or get the 1TB storage option for $180 and get the same $100 savings.

Other options come from Roku and Apple, as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 is now going for $29 after a 42 percent discount. In addition, the Roku Ultra now sells for $86 after a 14 percent discount, and the Roku Streaming Stick+ is available for $30 after a $15 discount. If you’re an Apple fan, you can also get the latest Apple TV HD with 32GB storage for $140 after a $9 discount, or pick up the 2021 Apple TV 4K for $170 and score the same discount and the same storage space.