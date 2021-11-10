Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV and other devices are on sale today

Amazon has taken another step towards building an even better ecosystem for your home. It recently launched a new series of smart TVs, and these are already starting to get some love. First up, we have the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV that’s currently receiving a 27 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings for anyone interested in picking up the 55-inch model that features hands-free Alexa control that currently sells for $410. If that’s a bit too much for your budget, you can also consider the 50-inch model that is also receiving a $150 discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $360, which is a pretty compelling deal.

We have also spotted the Hisense ULED Premium U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV receiving a $100 discount on its 65-inch model. This means that you can take one home for $1,000. The smaller 65-inch model is also on sale. You can purchase one for $650 after a $200 discount that represents 24 percent savings. You can also opt for the higher-end LG OLED C1 Series that starts at $1,097 after a 15 percent discount that will score you $200 savings. However, the best savings come with the 65-inch model that is getting a 28 percent discount, which will help you keep $703 in your pocket. You will also get six free months of HBO Max at no additional cost to make things better.

Other deals include the Vizio M-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV that comes with a built-in Chromecast. You can get savings starting with the 50-inch model that sells for $449 after an $89.80 discount. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is also on sale. You can pick one up for $29 after a 42 percent discount, and there’s a very special deal that gets you a new gen-3 Echo Dot bundled with a Philips Hue White 2-pack for $50 after a $30 discount.