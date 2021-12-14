Amazon’s Fire TV Omni and Fire TV 4 series are currently on sale

We have great news for everybody out there looking to purchase a new smart TV, as Amazon’s latest smart TVs are currently on sale. Amazon is well-known for delivering some of the best bang-for-buck products, and these products also fall under that description. First up, we have the higher-end Amazon Fire TV Omni Series that starts at $310 on its 43-inch model that is seeing a $100 discount. However, You can attain the best savings with the 55-inch model that is receiving a 27 percent discount, which translates to $150 savings. In other words, you can purchase your new Fire TV for just $410.

You will also find savings on the other variants, as the 50-inch model, the 65-inch, and the 75-inch options sell for $390, $660, and $900 after seeing $120, $170, and $200 savings, respectively. This price will get you a new smart TV without expert installation, and you won’t get a wall mount or a remote cover to come with your purchase.

If you want a more affordable alternative, you can also pick up Amazon’s Fire TV-4 series that starts at just $280 after seeing a 24 percent discount, which translates to $90 savings. The larger 55-inch model gets the best savings with a $140 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $380, and if you want the 50-inch variant, you can pick it up for $360 after a $110 discount.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Suppose you’re still wondering the difference between Amazon’s Fire TV offerings. In that case, you have to remember that the higher-end Omni series is intended for those who want a cinematic home theater experience on a budget. It comes with hands-free Alexa and to-way video calling with Alexa communications. You also have the same 3 HDMI 2.0 + 1 HDMI eARC 2.1 ports plus Wi-Fi or Ethernet connectivity on both models, as well as 4K Ultra High Definition with support for HDR 10. Still, the Fire TV 4 series was designed for everyday entertainment.