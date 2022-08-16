Take advantage of the latest deals on Amazon's complete Fire TV streaming devices, where you will find savings on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and more

We start today’s deals with some of Amazon’s most popular products, as you can currently purchase a new Fire TV streaming device for as low as $20. Of course, deals and savings will depend on your choice, but I strongly recommend you consider picking up a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, currently available for $40, after scoring a 27 percent discount that translates to $15 savings. The same option is also available for $35 when you add promo code ADDFTV at checkout, as this will get you $20 savings. Unfortunately, this deal cannot be combined with other deals, and you can only use it once.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device features Wi-Fi-6 support, an Alexa Voice Remote that includes TV controls, and a better processor that makes it 40 percent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, meaning that you will be able to see faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

Of course, you will also get amazing image quality with the Fire TV 4K that now sells for $30 after scoring a massive 40 percent discount that will help you save $20. This model will be a tad slower than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but you will also receive the latest Alexa Voice Remote, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and support for the best and latest streaming apps, including Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and more.

fire tv stick 4K max Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is a perfect option for those who want to make their smart TV even smarter and faster with Wi-Fi 6 support and other great features. View at Amazon

If you want one of Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV streaming devices that also comes with hands-free streaming, you can check out the Fire TV Cube, which sells for $70 after a very compelling $50 discount that will get you 42 percent savings. This option also comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote, 4K Ultra HD support, and other great features.

The most affordable options come as the original Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which sells for $25 after a $15 discount, and the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is now up for grabs at just $20, will get you $10 savings. However, these options will only let you stream content in HD.