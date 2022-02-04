Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series, Xbox Series S and more are on sale today

We keep getting amazing deals on some of the best smart TVs and gaming consoles currently available in the market. The latest deals come from Amazon and eBay, where you will find Amazon’s latest Fire TV 4 Series on sale. You can get your new smart TV starting at $260 after receiving a $110 discount that translates to $30 savings. This model will get you a 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. You also get a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to control your TV and watch your favorite movies, shows, and more. You can also get the larger 50-inch model for $330 after a $140 discount, or choose the largest 55-inch variant for $380, which will get you $140 savings.

If you’re looking for other smart TV options, you can also check out the VIZIO V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV, receiving a 25 percent discount on its 58-inch model that now sells for 398. This smart TV comes packed with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in, plus you get Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, Auto Game Mode, low latency gaming, and $131.99 savings. However, the best option may arrive with the 50-inch model for just $298 after scoring a $61.99 discount.

Fire TV 4-Series VIZIO V-Series 4K Smart TV Xbox Series S

And since we’re talking gaming, you can also purchase a new Xbox Series S gaming console for just $280 after scoring a $73 discount. This will get you $20 savings on the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle that also includes an Xbox wireless controller in the box. And if you want the regular version, remember that it is also available at Amazon.com, but it currently sells for $300, so no savings here. Finally, you can check out the Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition that will improve your media experience. This product includes a $30 discount, which means that you can take one home for $130.