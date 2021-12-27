Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series, VIZIO M7 Series and more are on sale

We keep finding amazing deals over at Amazon.com. The latest deals will let you score a brand new Smart TV and several other smart devices for your home, starting with Amazon’s most affordable Smart Fire TV option that is getting a 24 percent discount on its 43-inch model, which means that you can pick up a nice Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD TV for just $280. Of course, the larger 50 and 55-inch models are also on sale. The 50-inch option sees a $110 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $360. But the best savings come with the 55-inch model that receives a 27 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for just $380, which translates to $140 savings for those interested.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series features 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote and everything you love about Fire TV. And maybe the best part of getting your hands on one of these smart TVs is that you will experience how it connects seamlessly with other Amazon devices to give you an amazing experience. For example, you can connect it with your Echo smart speakers to get an amazing surround sound experience, and the best part is that you can also pick up one of these amazing speakers for as low as $20 if you for the previous generation Echo Dot or go for the latest Echo Dot that sells for $30. Or go for the full-size Echo that can be yours for $60 after a $40. And you can also save on Sengled Smart Light Bulbs that are now available for $15 after a 26 percent discount, and you get two smart bulbs that will work amazingly well with Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Echo Dot VIZIO M7 Series

VIZIO’s M7 Series is also on sale, and you can get yours starting at $560 on its 50-inch model that is currently getting a $140 discount that represents 20 percent savings. This model features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and you also get variable refresh rates that will help you enjoy your favorite content to the fullest. Savings will vary according to the display size you choose, but the best savings come with the 58-inch model getting a 29 percent discount. This means that you can get a rather large 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for just $550 after $220 savings.