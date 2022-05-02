Amazon’s Fire tablet deals will get you up to 50 percent off select models

We start today’s deals with great news for those looking to get their hands on a new tablet, as Amazon is currently shaving up to 50 percent on select Fire tablets. You will find everything from the high-end Fire HD 10 Plus down to the smaller options, including variants specifically designed for kids. So keep reading and check out to see if there’s anything that catches your fancy.

Amazon’s latest offers let you purchase a new Fire HD 10 Plus tablet for just $120 after scoring a fascinating 33 percent discount that translates to $60 savings. These are instant savings, so there’s no need to see if you qualify for of them. Instead, just add the product to your shopping cart and check out. Just remember that you will also get the chance to save an extra 20 percent with an eligible trade-in. You will be getting a new Fire HD 10 Plus tablet with a 10.1-inch Full HD display with 32GB storage space on its ad-supported model, or opt for the model without lock-screen ads for $134.99 after receiving a 30 percent discount. And if you want more storage space, you can also consider the 64GB option that starts for $159.99 with ads, and $174.99 without ads, as both are also getting a $60 discount.

Moving on to more affordable options, we will find the Fire HD 10 tablet that starts at $100 after a $50 discount, representing 33 percent savings. This will get you an ad-supported model, but you can get rid of ads for $15 more. And if you can live with a smaller 8-inch display, you can also go for the Fire HD 8 tablet that also starts with 32GB storage. This model starts at $50 after a $40 discount, or get the ad-free model for $65 and score the same $40 savings. Other more affordable options start at $40, so go ahead and check them out.

Finally, the best savings come with Amazon’s Fire tablets for kids, as the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet and the Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet are receiving a 50 percent discount. In other words, you can get a new Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for your offspring for just $70. This model is perfect for kids between 3 and 7, and it comes with an 8-inch HD display, 32GB storage, and a Kid-Proof Case which can be blue, purple, or pink. The smaller Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet sells for $50, and it is perfect for children over 6, or get the regular Fire 7 Kids tablet for kids between 3 and 7, as they’re both available for the same price.