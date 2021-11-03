Deals keep popping up everywhere we look, so it was more than obvious we were going to start receiving great savings on Amazon’s most popular products. First up, we have the Fire HD 8 Tablet, which is currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for as low as $45 on its 32GB storage model that comes with an ad-supported lock screen. If you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 64GB model that is getting the same $45 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $75, but you will still have to put up with ads. However, you can pick up the ad-free version on its 32GB and 64GB options for $60 and $90, respectively, after receiving the same $45 discount.

You will also be able to save on the latest Fire HD Kids tablet. For instance, the largest Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is currently receiving a 40 percent discount on its 32GB storage model, which translates to $80 savings. This means that you can get a new tablet for your kids for $120. The smaller Fire HD 8 Kids is also more affordable, as it now sells for $70 after seeing a 50 percent discount. The Fire HD 7 Kids is the most affordable option of the bunch, and you can pick one up for $60 after a 40 percent discount. Remember that all these Fire Kids tablets come with a 2-year worry-free guarantee that will replace your tablet if it breaks by any chance.

You will also find incredible deals on the all-new Echo Show 8 that now sells for $100 after a $30 discount. This device features an HD smart display and a 13MP camera, and you also get Alexa to help you control your smart home, play music, make calls, and more. The previous generation Echo Show 8 is receiving a 45 percent discount so that you can get one for just $60.

The smaller Echo Show 5 is available for $55 after a $30 discount on its latest variant. However, the previous generation is up for grabs at $45. And if you want something for your kids, you can purchase the All-new Echo Show 5 Kids for $60 after a 37 percent discount that will get you $35 savings, or get the Echo Dot Kids for $35 with $25 savings.