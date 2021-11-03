amazon fire HD 8 tablet

Deals keep popping up everywhere we look, so it was more than obvious we were going to start receiving great savings on Amazon’s most popular products. First up, we have the Fire HD 8 Tablet, which is currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for as low as $45 on its 32GB storage model that comes with an ad-supported lock screen. If you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 64GB model that is getting the same $45 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $75, but you will still have to put up with ads. However, you can pick up the ad-free version on its 32GB and 64GB options for $60 and $90, respectively, after receiving the same $45 discount.

You will also be able to save on the latest Fire HD Kids tablet. For instance, the largest Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is currently receiving a 40 percent discount on its 32GB storage model, which translates to $80 savings. This means that you can get a new tablet for your kids for $120. The smaller Fire HD 8 Kids is also more affordable, as it now sells for $70 after seeing a 50 percent discount. The Fire HD 7 Kids is the most affordable option of the bunch, and you can pick one up for $60 after a 40 percent discount. Remember that all these Fire Kids tablets come with a 2-year worry-free guarantee that will replace your tablet if it breaks by any chance.

    Fire HD 8 Tablet

    Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

    Echo Show 8

You will also find incredible deals on the all-new Echo Show 8 that now sells for $100 after a $30 discount. This device features an HD smart display and a 13MP camera, and you also get Alexa to help you control your smart home, play music, make calls, and more. The previous generation Echo Show 8 is receiving a 45 percent discount so that you can get one for just $60.

The smaller Echo Show 5 is available for $55 after a $30 discount on its latest variant. However, the previous generation is up for grabs at $45. And if you want something for your kids, you can purchase the All-new Echo Show 5 Kids for $60 after a 37 percent discount that will get you $35 savings, or get the Echo Dot Kids for $35 with $25 savings.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
LG OLED C1 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, and more are on sale
We keep getting great deals from Amazon, where you can currently get the LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV, Apple Watch Series 7, and more on sale
motorola G100
Motorola smartphones, Kindle Paperwhite (2018) and more are on sale
Check out the latest deals on Motorola smartphones that feature the Moto G100, Moto Edge, and other great devices on sale
Microsoft Surface laptops, Sennheiser PXC 550-II headphones and more are on sale
Amazon’s latest deals feature several of the latest Microsoft Surface Laptops getting amazing discounts, wireless headphones, and more