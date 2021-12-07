Amazon’s Fire HD and Fire tablets for Kids are currently on sale

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of tablets. First up, we have the new Amazon Fire HP 10 Plus tablet that is currently receiving a 27 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings for anyone interested. This is the latest model, which launched earlier this year. It features a 10.1-inch display with Full HD resolution, 32GB storage that comes with an ad-supported lock screen. If you want more storage space, you can also pick up the 64GB model that is seeing the same $50 discount, meaning you can pick one up for $170. And if you don’t want to be receiving ads on your tablet’s lock screen, you can also choose to pay extra, as the 32GB model sells for $145, and you will also receive the same $50 discount.

If you want the regular Fire HD 10 tablet, you will find it going for $100 and $140 on its 32GB and 64GB models, respectively. This will get you a brand-new tablet with the same 10.1-inch FHD display, the same 12-hour battery life, but it will only pack 3GB RAM, which is one less than what you get on the Plus model. The ad-free models go for $115, and you also get the same $50 savings on any variant.

The Fire HD 8 is also getting some love, as you can pick up your new 32GB storage model with $35 savings so that you can purchase yours for $55. However, you may want to check out the Fire HD 8 Plus that comes bundled with a pair of Echo Buds for just $135 after a massive 41 percent discount that translates to $95 savings. This option comes with an 8-inch HD display with an ad-supported lock screen. The Fire 7 tablet is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $55 after a $15 discount.

Fire HD 10 Plus Fire HD 8 tablet Fire HD 10 Kids tablet

There are also tons of savings on the latest Fire tablets for Kids, as the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is seeing a $60 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $140 on its 32GB storage model. Additionally, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is receiving a $50 discount, which means you can purchase one for $90. Finally, the smaller Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet goes for $60 after a $40 discount. Any of these will make for an awesome Christmas present, so check them out.