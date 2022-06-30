Amazon’s eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 router starts at just $71

Early Prime Day deals are getting rather compelling, especially when including Amazon products. We have already seen some exciting offers on Fire TV streaming devices, smart speakers, and more. But now, we have also spotted some fantastic deals on Amazon’s eero routers and more.

You can pick up a new Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub for just $71 after the latest 20 percent discount representing $18 savings. The eero 6 is designed to deliver whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage, as it will cover up to 1,500 Sq ft with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 900Mbps. Its TrueMesh technology will also route traffic to reduce drop-offs, so you can stream 4K content, play your favorite games, and video conference without worry. And it will also support more than 75 connected devices, making it the perfect option for your smart home.

Of course, you can also grab an extender to cover up to 3,000 Sq ft with Wi-Fi speeds of up to 500Mbps. This combo will cost you $111 after a $28 discount. And you can also opt for the three-router pack that will cost you $186 after a 25 percent discount, representing $63 savings.

However, deals are also applied to the latest eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router and the eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E router. The eero 6+ starts at $90 after the latest 35 percent discount that will get you $49 savings, or get a 2-pack for $155 after receiving $84 savings. And if you want Amazon’s best option, you can get the eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E router for just $179 after a massive 40 percent discount that will get you $120 savings. Or save $200 on the 2-pack that will cost you $299.