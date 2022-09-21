It seems we are getting closer to the announcement of new Amazon products, as the company has started sending invites for a new launch event which is allegedly taking place on September 28. There’s no clear idea of what’s coming or a product list detailing what’s getting announced, but rumors suggest that we could see a new range of Echo-branded speakers, displays, Ring products, Fire TV devices, and more. However, we can assume that we might at least get some new Echo smart speakers and smart displays, as Amazon’s latest deals will let you save on some of the current iterations.

Amazon’s latest deals will get you a new Echo Home Entertainment Bundle for just $300. This bundle usually sells for $400, meaning you get to score 25 percent savings or $100 savings. Either way, this amazing combo includes the powerful Echo Studio and two fourth-generation Echo smart speakers in charcoal. The Echo Studio alone would cost you $200, which means that you kinda get the second Echo speaker for free, considering that these sell for $100 each.

Echo Studio It is equipped with five speakers to produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs sounds. View at Amazon

Unfortunately, this deal isn’t available for everyone, as you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these savings. So, this may be a great moment to go for that free trial month that will get you super-fast shipping without having to pay extra, along with other benefits.

And since we’re talking Echo products, we must also include the first-generation Echo Show 8, which is still receiving a very compelling 41 percent discount leaving it available for just $65. In other words, you can get this fantastic Echo smart display with Alexa built-in and save $45. And you can also consider going for the more affordable second-generation Echo Show 5, which sells for $40 after an insane 53 percent discount. Or get one for your kids for $50 after a 23 percent savings.