There are several smart speakers on sale over at Amazon.com. We start with the Amazon Echo Studio that comes bundled with a Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for $200. This means you basically get a free smart lightbulb with the purchase of your new Echo Studio, which isn’t a bad deal. Remember that it comes equipped with speakers to produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and overall amazing sound.

Now, if you want even better sound, you must consider Bose smart speakers. And there are many to choose from, as the Bose Home Speaker 500 is getting a 25 percent discount, which leaves your new smart speaker available for $299. A more affordable option that sells for the same as the Echo Studio is the Bose Home Speaker 300, after receiving a 23 percent discount that helps you save $60 off your purchase.

And if you’re looking for more affordable alternatives, we have the Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charge that is currently available for $150 after a $50 discount. It comes with Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet that provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance and a “Push-Push” dual woofer design that cancels vibrations while still managing to give a deep bass experience. It will also charge your favorite smartphone with 10-watt charging speeds. Other more affordable and portable solutions include the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker that’s now selling for $22 with $8 savings and the OontZ Angle Solo, which can be yours for just $14.44 after a massive 52 percent discount.

Other deals include the Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, that’s available for less than $8 when you add the on-page coupon that will let you save up to 52 percent off your purchase. And in case you want to cook something while listening to your favorite tunes, you can also check out the Masterbuilt MB20074719 Bluetooth Digital Electric Smoker that’s now selling for $270 with $130 savings, or get your hands on a new Bella Pro Series for just $70 after getting an $80 discount.