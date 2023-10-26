We have other excellent deals for music lovers and those who want to pair their Fire TV with an amazing pair of smart speakers. Amazon’s Echo Studio with Echo Sub combo is now available for $248, thanks to a very attractive 24 percent discount. This bundle usually sells for $330, but today’s offer will get you more than $80 in instant savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s Echo Studio will deliver some of the best-sounding audio thanks to its five strategically positioned speakers that will generate room-filling sound for an immersive experience. It will also let you stream your favorite content from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus, it’s programmed to analyze the acoustics of your room to fine-tune its performance for optimal sound, and of course, you also get to enjoy Alexa, meaning that you can easily control your Alexa-compatible smart devices, lights, and more.

The Echo Sub will deliver the extra punch your echo speakers need to take your auditive experience to new heights. It normally sells for $130 by itself, and it will require you to have a compatible Echo device to work the way it’s meant to.

Now, if you’re looking for other alternatives, you can also consider picking up Apple’s second-generation HomePod, which sells for $280 at B&H. This smart speaker usually costs $300, meaning you can get $20 in instant savings. And if that’s too much for your wallet, you can also consider picking up Anker’s new Soundcore Motion X500, which is currently available for $130 with $40 instant early-bird savings. This is an excellent option for those looking to get a more compact version of the fantastic Motion X600, one of my favorite speakers.