Amazon’s Echo Show 8, Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models and more products are on sale

Today’s best deals start with the latest Amazon Echo Show 8 that is currently selling for $100 after receiving a $30 discount on both its Charcoal and Glacier White color options. This means that you can get your new smart display and save $23 percent off its regular $130 price tag.

It features an 8-inch HD display with adaptive color, stereo speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing that will be extremely convenient when making video calls to your friends and family. It also features Alexa support, so you will be able to control most of your smart home devices with the little dude.

Of course, you can also opt for the previous generation Echo Show 8 that is getting a more compelling $40 discount, meaning you can get one for $70 on both its Sandstone and Charcoal color variants.

You can also consider purchasing a new iPad Pro, as the 2021 11-inch model comes with 256GB storage space, Wi-Fi-only support, and Apple’s M1 processor for $849 after receiving a $50 discount on its Space Gray option. The same $50 is applied to the 512GB model that can be yours for $1,049.

The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, and it is getting even better savings on the 128GB storage model that is now available for $999 after receiving a $100 discount on the Wi-Fi-only model that comes in Silver. If you go for the Space Gray model, you will find yourself paying $860, which is an even better deal. And if you don’t need that much power in your tablet, you can also check out the 10.9-inch iPad Air that is now selling for $539 on its Wi-Fi-only version that comes with 64B storage space.

Other deals include the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook that sells for $400 after getting a $30 discount. This model has a 13.3-FHD touch display, a Snapdragon SC7180 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Qualcomm Adreno graphics.