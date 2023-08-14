We have great news for anyone looking to add a new smart speaker to their smart home, as Amazon’s Echo Pop is now available for just $25, thanks to an insane 38 percent discount. This small but mighty speaker normally sells for $40, meaning you save $15 on your purchase.

Amazon Echo Pop $25 $40 Save $15 The Amazon Echo Pop is a new smart speaker from the company. The Echo Pop features custom-designed front-facing direction speakers, and has Eero built-in to provide better Wi-Fi coverage. $25 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Echo Pop comes with a compact design and Alexa support, meaning that you also get the features available with your digital assistant, meaning you will be able to control your volume, ask for your favorite tunes, and get information about your orders, the weather, sports, and more. You will also be able to control your lights and your TV if it’s compatible with Alexa. The best part of this small smart speaker is that it will fit into almost any space, and it comes with enhanced privacy features that will give you peace of mind, including a light bar that will light up to let you know that the speaker is listening after you’ve called upon Alexa.

However, suppose you’re looking for a more portable alternative to listen to your favorite music. In that case, you can check out the latest offer available on the Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones, which are now selling for $98 thanks to a 35 percent discount that will get you $50 in instant savings. These over-ear headphones with Alexa built-in arrive with 35 hours of battery life and fast charging capabilities that will five you up to 1 hour of music playback after a short 3-minute charge. It also takes noise canceling to new heights thanks to Sony’s integrated Processor V1, and the best part is that its super comfortable and lightweight design makes them perfect for all-day use.