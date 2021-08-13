We keep on getting some great deals, but this time we head over to Amazon.com, where we will find the latest Amazon Echo Dot is getting a $5 discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $45. Now, these savings can get even better when you trade in an eligible device. Now, there are more options to choose from. For example, you can get the Bose SoundLink Color II portable Bluetooth wireless speaker that’s currently getting a $30 discount which means you can grab yours for $99. And if you want to go fancy, you can also grab the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker that’s getting a $29 percent discount, which translates to $61 savings so that you can get one for $149.

If you want more power, you can get the Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 which is getting a $152 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $348. This will give you stereo sound with 500-watt high-power bi-directional speakers.

The Samsung HW-Q67CT 38.6-inch 7.1 Channel Home Theater Sound System is also on sale, and you can get one for $348 after a $152 discount or grab the LG 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System for $180 with $100 savings. And you will also find the Corsair Virtuoso RGB wireless gaming headset for $160 after a $20 discount, in case you’re interested.

Other deals feature the ODK Mobile Height Adjustable Standing Desk that can be yours for just $150 when you enter promo code 50USINYDED at checkout, which represents almost more than 50 percent savings. The FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair is also a great option to go with your new desk. It is currently getting a $35 discount, meaning you can get one for $125. Finally, the WD 4TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive can be yours for $79 with $101 savings.