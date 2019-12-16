Author
The holidays are just around the corner, and you still don’t know what to get for your loved ones? We have made a list of some of the best deals available for you, or if you still haven’t found the perfect gift for someone special.

If you’re planning on getting a new smartphone for yourself or as a present, the Moto Z4 is 20% off, which means that you will have to pay $399.99. If that still seems like too much money, the Moto G7 is $179.99 with 64GB storage.

A tablet is also a good option, and Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablets are available starting at $120 with 32GB storage. You can also get the 64GB version for $175, but you would still get $30 off on the tablet of your choice.

The Xbox One S is also available with 1TB in storage. This disk free console is usually for $249.99, but you can get it for just $149.

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speakers are also discounted, and you can get one for $99. You save $30 from its regular price, but there are other options for you to consider as well. The LG PK5 XBOOM wireless Bluetooth speaker is available for $66.99 shipped, and the Amazons Basics Bluetooth speaker can also be yours for $20.

Last but not least, you can get a new pair of Jabra Elite Active 65T for $40 off, meaning you only have to pay $100 for them, and you also get free shipping.

