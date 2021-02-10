We start today’s Amazon deals with a couple of Apple products. First, the latest 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display is currently getting a $199 discount, which leaves it available for $1,800. This will get you a powerful desktop with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor. However, you can get it with a 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 processor for $2,174.93 with $124 savings.

If you want the smaller 21-inch iMac with Retina 4K display, you can also grab one starting at $1,100 after a $199 discount. You will get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space with an Intel Core i3 chip powering the show. The Intel Core i5 version with the same RAM and SSD storage space is available for $1,349 after a $150 discount. You may also want to get the 32-inch Apple Pro Display XDR with Retina 6K Display for $4,723.95 with $225 savings, but if you ask me, I’d rather get one or two new M1 MacBook Pros with that much money since you would also have to get the Apple Pro Stand that currently sells for $981.

We then move onto Samsung devices, where you can find the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series for just $800 after a $200 discount. This will get you an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 with 128GB of storage space. However, you can also choose to go for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that’s getting the same $200 savings, leaving it at $1,100. Now, you may also want to get these devices bundled with a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Both devices are getting a $250 discount when you get them with a 44mm, GPS-only Watch Active 2, meaning that you can get the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 for $1,020, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is selling for $1,319.

You may also want to consider going over to Samsung.com, where you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $450 or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $750 when you trade in an eligible device. You would also get $150 Samsung Credit to spend towards accessories, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of Spotify Premium for free. Or you can also choose to go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that can be yours for just $75 with trade-in.