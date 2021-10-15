This is a great moment to be on the market searching for your next laptop. You will find amazing deals over at Amazon.com, including the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop that is now available for just $215 after receiving a 26 percent discount that will get you $75 savings. It comes packed with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, an 11.6-inch HD touch display, 4GB RA 32FV storage, and more.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is another great option to consider, and it is currently up for grabs at $220 after receiving a 21 percent discount that translates to $60 savings. This laptop features a 14-inch FHD display with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, a spill-resistant keyboard, and other great features.

Suppose you’re still not sold on the whole Chromebook laptop idea, and you’d rather take your chances with a Windows laptop. In that case, we have the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 that features a 13-inch QHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. This package is available for $896 after a $204 discount. Other options include the Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 Creator Laptop and the Acer Swift 3. The first one is available for $900, and it comes with a 14-inch display, AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti, and $170 savings, while the second option features an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB storage, 8GB RAM and more for $767 with $175 savings.

You can also pick up a new monitor, starting with the LG 27 Inch Ultragear that sells for $300 after an $80 discount. The AOC CQ34G2 Super Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and you can get one for $249 with $61 savings, or check out the Dell 24-inch Gaming Monitor that features 240Hz refresh rates, an antiglare screen, and more for $225 after a 30 percent discount that will help you keep $97 in your pocket. Other monitors are getting up to 39 percent savings, so it would be a good idea to check out every other deal available. Unfortunately, all of these deals will be gone at midnight, so you must act fast.