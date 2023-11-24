We start today’s best Black Friday deals with some of the best steals you can get on Amazon’s devices, starting with the always-popular Echo Dot, which now sells for just $23 after receiving a generous 54 percent discount. The fifth generation Echo Dot is perfect for getting Alexa into every room, as it will deliver excellent sound and now, even better WiFi connectivity with eero built-in, which adds up to 1,000 sq ft of WiFi coverage and speeds of up to 100Mbps to a compatible eero network.

Amazon’s latest iteration of the Echo Dot is just amazing. It comes with the sexy design of the fourth generation and several new features that make it the best Echo Dot so far. This smart speaker is perfect for small spaces, or pick up at least a pair to use together for an excellent audio experience, as this model comes with better speakers, clearer vocals, deeper bass, and just, overall, excellent sound. It will play your favorite music, audiobooks, podcasts, and more from your favorite music streaming services. Another great way to use these speakers is to connect them to your Alexa-enabled smart TV to enjoy a surround sound experience.

Amazon’s Echo Dot is also great because it comes with built-in Alexa, meaning that you can control all your smart devices with your digital assistant via voice commands.