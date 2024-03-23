We’re always looking for the best offers to help you save on the latest and hottest tech on the market, so it’s only natural that we also take the time to select some of the best deals available during Amazon’s latest Big Spring Deal sales event, where you will find tons of outstanding products with massive savings. There are many options to choose from, and the best part is that you will find up to 50 percent savings on select products, so keep scrolling and see if anything catches your eye.

Smartphones

Big Spring Deals will get you up to 29 percent off some of the best Android devices in 2024, starting with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which now starts at $499, meaning you get $200 in instant savings. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 128GB storage space, Google’s latest SoC, a powerful camera and other excellent features.

Google Pixel 8 $374 $499 Save $125 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. $374 at Amazon

Of course, you will also find interesting discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, now starting at $850 for the Galaxy S24+, which comes with $150 in instant savings. Or pick up the S24 Ultra for $1,150 with $150 in instant savings. Motorola’s 2023 Razr comes in at $500 with $200 off, and if you want other, more conventional alternatives, you can get the OnePlus 12R with a $100 Gift Card for $500, which gets you $100 savings.

Smartwatches

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Big Spring Deals will also get you massive savings on tons of watches, starting with the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Touchscreen Smart Watch for Men, which is now up for grabs at $149 thanks to an insane 50 percent price drop. This option comes with Alexa built-in, decent fitness and activity tracking, sleep tracking, speaker, GPS, and more; you will also find other nice alternatives running on Wear OS, including the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro with 20 percent savings and a $120 price tag, or get the Google Pixel Watch for $200 with 18 percent savings.

Apple Watch SE 2 $200 $249 Save $49 The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) looks the same as its predecessor; it features improved fitness tracking and is powered by the latest and most powerful Apple S8 chip. It's available in three colors and supports the same bands as the last generation. $200 at Amazon

Apple fans also have plenty of options to consider. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329 with the smaller 41mm case, or you can spend $30 more and get the larger 45mm model. More demanding users will welcome a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Ultra, now available for $749. And if you want the most affordable Apple Watch available, then you can pick up the SE Gen-2 for just $200.

Laptops

Those looking to get their hands on a new laptop will be happy to know that you can currently pick up a new 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business Laptop Computer for just $619, which gets you 38 percent in instant savings. This option comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and other nice features that make it perfect for most users.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business $629 $1000 Save $371 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Business Laptop comes with powerful specs that will help you get anything done, as it packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and more. $629 at Amazon

You can also choose to pick up a larger variant of the Galaxy Book3 Business Laptop Computer, as the 16-inch model comes in at $1,350 after seeing a 34 percent discount, which translates to $700 off. Razer’s Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is a more powerful option for those interested in gaming, as it comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 chipset, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 360Hz refresh rates. This option normally goes for $3,000, but you can now get yours for $1,973, which will help you score more than $1,000 in instant savings. Or pick up the Blade 17, now available for $1,800 with 47 percent savings.

Headphones

The headphone section contains a vast selection of devices on sale, where you will find options from Bose, Anker, Sony, Treblab, Jabra, and more on sale. The best savings, however, come with the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Auto-Adjustable Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, which now sell for $49 thanks to an insane 51 percent discount. These wireless earbuds will do an amazing job at keeping external noise away from your ears, and the 50-hour battery life you get will keep you entertained and listening to your favorite tunes for longer without interruptions.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless $249 $349 Save $100 The new Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones offer superb noise cancelation, customizable EQ, a long 24-hour battery life, and personalized listening modes. They are available in four colors, and each pair comes with an optional audio cable featuring a built-in microphone. $249 at Amazon

Another great deal comes with the TREBLAB Z2 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, now going for $70 with 42 in instant savings. You will also find killer deals on the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, 900 Legacy, and more.

Other Great deals

We’re wrapping up with other amazing offers from Hisense, TCL, Plugable, Cherry, and more, as you will also find up to 45 percent savings on Hisense’s U6 Series smart TVs, and the best deal comes with the 75-inch model, which now goes for just $630, down from a regular $1,150 price tag. You will also find great savings on select TCL smart TVs. One of my favorite options comes with a 65-inch display, and the Q6 QLED 4K smart TV comes with a 29 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $498.

Hisense U6HF $630 $1150 Save $520 The Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV arrives with a 4K display capable of delivering up to 60Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot technology, and Full Array Local Dimming to deliver purer, richer, more brilliant, and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $630 at Amazon

Cherry featured deals will get you up to 27 percent savings on some of their best keyboards, but there’s a special option for those who love low-profile design, as the Cherry KW X ULP Ultra Slim Wireless Mechanical Keyboard can now be yours for $159, but only if you’re a Prime member. Prime will also give you excellent savings on Plugable’s latest hubs and tons of other amazing accessories. However, one of the most interesting deals comes with the Plugable 8-in-1 USB C Hub for iPad with Stand, now receiving a 15 percent discount with an on-page coupon.

Finally, you will also find incredible savings on some of Amazon’s most popular smart speakers, where you will find the Echo Pop selling for just $23 thanks to a very attractive 43 percent discount.