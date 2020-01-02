Amazon is still giving us many attractive deals in 2020. The latest deals now include the iPad mini 5, and many other Apple products.
- Apple’s iPad mini 5 is $40 off in its Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 256GB in storage space. The final price of this iPad mini would be $639 shipped, and you can still add a new smart case in various colors starting at $8.
- AirPods Pro can be yours for $234.98, which is $14 off its regular $249 price
The latest Airpods are still available with or without a wireless charging case; it just depends if you want to pay $169 or $139.
- The 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, is still on sale. You save $249 from its $999, which means you would only have to pay $749.99
Buy AirPods with wireless charging case
Buy AirPods with regular charging case