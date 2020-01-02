Up next
Author
Tags

Amazon is still giving us many attractive deals in 2020. The latest deals now include the iPad mini 5, and many other Apple products.

  • Apple’s iPad mini 5 is $40 off in its Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 256GB in storage space. The final price of this iPad mini would be $639 shipped, and you can still add a new smart case in various colors starting at $8.
  • AirPods Pro can be yours for $234.98, which is $14 off its regular $249 price
    The latest Airpods are still available with or without a wireless charging case; it just depends if you want to pay $169 or $139.
  • The 13-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, is still on sale. You save $249 from its $999, which means you would only have to pay $749.99

Buy iPad mini 5

Buy iPad mini 5 case

Buy AirPods Pro

Buy AirPods with wireless charging case

Buy AirPods with regular charging case

Buy Apple MacBook Air

You May Also Like

TSMC starts mass-production for 2020 iPhone chips in Q2

Mass-production of chips that will power the 2020 iPhone will begin in the second quarter, according to recent reports from the supply chain.

We could expect a new notchless iPhone in 2020 with in-display Touch ID

Rumors of a new iPhone with both Face ID and Touch ID are starting to pick up momentum, while we wait for more information on this year’s new models

We could get a new gaming MacBook or iMac from Apple at WWDC 2020

A new report tells us to expect a powerful gaming MacBook Pro or iMac Pro, and it could show up during the next WWDC in 2020