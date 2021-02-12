Ever wished that you could just play that dope track you love jamming to all the time on your friend’s Echo smart device by just saying a few words? If yes, there is some good news. Amazon has introduced a music-sharing feature for Alexa that lets you do just that. All you need to do is just say the magic words: “Hey Alexa, share this song with Claire”, and your friend will get a direct notification to play it on their bedside Echo speaker. And if they happen to like the song, the listener can also send a reaction telling you about the same!

Go ahead, impress your significant other this Valentine's Day with a beautiful song!

When you share a song with a loved one, they’ll get a notification on their phone via the Alexa app as well as a voice nudge via their Echo smart device. Now, your contact can ask the virtual assistant to play it on their Echo once they receive the music sharing message, or they can tap on the push notification in Alexa companion app to specify the connected Echo device on which they want to play that song.

After receiving a song notification, Alexa will automatically find it on the default music streaming service of your choice, or any other music app installed on your phone. “If a matching song cannot be found, Alexa will suggest a station based on the song’s title and the artist’s name,” Amazon says in its blog post.

In order to use the new feature, you need to enable the Communication feature in Alexa app which you can do by following these steps:

In the Alexa app, tap on the Communicate tab. Enter your mobile number and verify it. In the next step, grant the app permission to make calls and send messages. You’re now all set to use Alexa’s new music sharing trick. At this stage, import the contacts in your phone to make the sharing task easier. Now, tap on the new message option in the Communicate tab to see who you can share music with.