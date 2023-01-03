We have amazing news for anyone who wants to improve their home media experience, as the latest offers from Amazon will help you score huge savings on the company’s Fire TV models, starting with the new Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, which is now available for just $550 on its 65-inch version thanks to a very compelling 31 percent discount. This fantastic smart TV launched with an $800 price tag, meaning you can take one home and score $250 in savings. Unfortunately, the larger 75-inch model isn’t getting any special treatment, but you will be more than happy with this option.

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV comes with a stunning 4K Quantum Dot display which will deliver brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors, advanced HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, four HDMI ports, and other great features. However, you can get a similar experience with the smaller and more affordable Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, which starts at $290 thanks to a 29 percent discount on its 43-inch model, or get the larger 75-inch model for $800 thanks to a 24 percent discount, representing $250 savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, remember that you can get the 50-inch 4 Series Fire TV for $320 with 32 percent savings.

Another great option comes with the 58-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which is still available for just $350 after scoring an insane 42 percent discount. And, of course, you can take your experience to new heights with the Hisense HS218 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer that comes with 200W of power and a $130 price tag, thanks to a 35 percent discount. Or get the more attractive Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer, which now sells for $219 after receiving a 56 percent discount.