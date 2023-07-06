Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are getting crazier as we get closer to the official event. The latest offer will get you an insane 54 percent discount on the 5th generation Echo Dot smart speaker that now sells for $23. This product normally goes for $50, which means you get $27 in instant savings and one of Amazon’s best-sounding mini speakers with Alexa built-in.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Gen-5 Echo Dot may look just like its predecessor. Still, it arrives with several improvements, including a better audio experience for clearer vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound; plus, it’s easier to control your smart home as it also comes with a built-in temperature sensor. It will double up as a WiFi extender that will add up to 1,000 sq feet of WiFi coverage with support for speeds of up to 100 Mbps with a compatible eero network. You can also add a clock to your Echo Dot for $7 more, as this variant is also on sale, and it now includes a 50 percent discount.

If you want more power, you can get the gen-4 Echo which sells for $55 with $45 in instant savings, or get the more versatile Echo Show 8, which also comes with a built-in touch display and now sells for $60 with 54 percent savings. Or go all out and get your hands on a new Echo Show 10 that sells for $163 after receiving a 35 percent discount. Unfortunately, these savings are only available for Prime members, so hurry and renew your subscription, or take advantage of that free 30-day trial that’s really convenient right now.